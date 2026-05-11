Trump after rejecting Iran’s proposal, says ceasefire at its ‘weakest’ point and on ‘massive life support’

Donald Trump on Monday (May 11) said the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran was at its “weakest” point and on “massive life support” after he rejected Tehran’s latest proposal to end the months-long conflict.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump sharply criticized Iran’s response to ongoing negotiations, calling the proposal a “piece of garbage.”

“It is at its weakest… After reading that piece of garbage they sent us... It's on life support, massive life support,” Trump told reporters.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to Donald Trump? ⌵ Donald Trump stated that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran was at its "weakest" point and on "massive life support" after rejecting Tehran's latest proposal. 2 Why did Donald Trump reject Iran's latest proposal? ⌵ Donald Trump described Iran's latest proposal as a "piece of garbage" and "totally unacceptable," indicating he did not even finish reading the document. 3 What are Iran's key demands in its peace proposal? ⌵ Iran's proposal includes an end to the US naval blockade, sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, compensation for war damages, and a guarantee against further attacks, along with the transfer of some enriched uranium to a third country. 4 What is the main obstacle to a lasting settlement between the US and Iran? ⌵ The future of Iran's nuclear program, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and enrichment sites, remains a critical sticking point and a major obstacle to a broader settlement. 5 How has the conflict impacted global energy markets? ⌵ The conflict has significantly disrupted global energy markets, leading to sharply higher fuel prices worldwide, particularly due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump doubled down on his criticism and said he did not even finish reading the document.

“I would call it the weakest right now. After reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it,” he said.

Trump rejects Iran's proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’ The remarks came a day after Trump publicly rejected Tehran’s latest ceasefire proposal, which had raised hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

“I have just read the response from Iran's so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don't like it,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday, describing the proposal as “totally unacceptable.”

The President suggested Iran believed Washington would eventually back down under pressure.

“They think that I'll get tired of this, or I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure, but there's no pressure at all. We're going to have a complete victory,” Trump said.

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Trump says Iran cannot have nuclear weapons Trump reiterated that the United States would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons and claimed Tehran had already suffered major military setbacks.

“I have the best plan ever. Iran has been defeated militarily. Totally,” Trump said.

“They have a little left; they probably built up during this period of time. We'll knock that out in about a day.”

Trump added: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They're very dangerous. They're very volatile.”

The US has reportedly demanded that Iran completely halt uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Trump also claimed Iranian officials told Washington that some nuclear material was buried so deeply that the US would need to “dig out the nuclear dust.”

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Conflict and ceasefire talks The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran began on February 28 and led to major military escalation across the region.

Although active attacks paused after an April 8 ceasefire agreement, negotiations aimed at securing a permanent settlement have repeatedly stalled.

Pakistan hosted one round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran on April 11, but no agreement was reached.

The negotiations also involve demands surrounding the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Iran demands sanctions relief and asset release Iranian officials defended their latest proposal and rejected accusations that Tehran was seeking concessions.

“We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we demanded was Iran's legitimate rights,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.

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According to Tehran, the proposal called for an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad.

Iran also reportedly demanded an end to regional military operations involving Iranian-backed groups.

The United States and its allies have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability, an allegation Tehran continues to deny.

Netanyahu says conflict ‘not over’ Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (May 10) warned that the conflict would continue until Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is dismantled.

“It's not over, because there's still nuclear material — enriched uranium — that has to be taken out of Iran,” Netanyahu told CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,” he added.

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Tensions rise around Strait of Hormuz Global attention remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil passes.

Iran has restricted maritime traffic in the waterway and introduced toll mechanisms for passing ships, raising fears of further disruption to global energy markets.

US officials have described Iranian control over the international shipping route as “unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Iranian officials issued fresh warnings against American military action.

“Our restraint is over as of today,” Ebrahim Rezaei said in a social media statement.