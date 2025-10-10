Trump, before missing out on 2025 Nobel, slammed Obama’s 2009 Peace Prize: ‘He got it for doing nothing’

US President Donald Trump, following the historic US-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire, criticized former President Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said: “He got the prize for doing nothing. They gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

Trump snubbed for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Trump did not receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, despite endorsements from fellow Republicans, world leaders, and himself. The award went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, recognized “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

White House Responds: ‘Politics over peace’ The White House criticized the committee’s decision. Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace because they didn’t recognize Trump. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

Trump himself commented, emphasizing his accomplishments rather than the prize: “They’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

The Hostages Families Forum in Israel also praised Trump, stating, “President Trump’s unprecedented achievements in peacemaking this past year speak for themselves, and no award or lack thereof can diminish the profound impact he has had on our families and on global peace.”

Other nominations — submitted after the official deadline — came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Pakistan’s government, each citing Trump’s efforts in resolving regional conflicts.

Peace efforts Trump frequently cites his efforts to resolve international conflicts, though some claims remain disputed. While a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday, uncertainties persist regarding Hamas’ disarmament and governance of Gaza.