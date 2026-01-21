Trump again confuses Greenland with Iceland, renews attack on NATO: 'They called me daddy'

United States President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 21, and in his speech which lasted more than an hour, he mistakenly referred to Greenland as Iceland. He also renewed attacks on his NATO allies, claiming that they had liked his Greenland strategy when he told them the first time.

The US President said the NATO allies called him “daddy” when he first mentioned Greenland – appearing to confuse it with Iceland – but claimed they turned against him within days.

Donald Trump said, “In Europe, I'm helping NATO, and I've, until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy, right, the last time. A very smart man said, he's our daddy. He's running it. I was like running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being.”

NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland gambit could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

Last year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had called Donald Trump ‘daddy’ brokering a peace deal between Israel and Iran. Just recently, Donald Trump had made public a text from Mark Rutte which mentioned “finding a way forward on Greenland.”

The text from Mark Rutte, as shared by Donald Trump, read: “Mr. President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you. Yours, Mark.”

Trump took a hectoring tone, chastising the United States' European allies for their insolence, disloyalty and policy missteps in areas ranging from wind power and the environment to immigration and geopolitics.

He also ruled out use of force to acquire Greenland. “People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force,” Trump said at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland. “I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”