Trump tells Netanyahu: ‘We stopped a lot of fights’; again claims credit for halting India-Pakistan war over trade deal

US President DonaldTrump on Monday again mentioned that he played a key role in halting the conflicts between India and Pakistan, particularly through trade negotiations. The US president mentioned this while meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

‘We are dealing with India and Pakistan’ Donald Trump has claimed that his ongoing tariff negotiations and trade deals with several global powers enabled him to broker a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, describing this achievement as a hallmark of his diplomatic efforts.

“We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade. We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage. Stopping that was really important", Trump said.

However, India has categorically denied Trump's claim, stating that the ceasefire was initiated when the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart after four days of fighting.

‘We stopped a lot of fights’ Since after taking over Oval Office for a second non-consecutive term, Donald Trump claimed to have stopped or sought to stop several major conflicts:

India-Pakistan conflict: Trump asserted that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025 by warning both countries that the US would not proceed with trade deals if fighting continued. He claimed to have pressured them through phone calls and meetings, including with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, leading to an understanding to end hostilities after intense cross-border strikes.

Gaza War (Israel-Hamas conflict): Trump aimed to end the Gaza war, telling Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to end the invasion within two months and warning Hamas about consequences if they did not agree to a ceasefire and release hostages by his inauguration. In July 2025, Trump supported a 60-day ceasefire proposal that could lead to ending the war.

Russia-Ukraine war: Trump pushed for peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In early 2025, he held talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, seeking a ceasefire and a mineral resources agreement. While initial agreements faltered, subsequent summits and ceasefire proposals occurred under his administration's involvement.

General claim of stopping all wars: During his January 2025 inauguration speech, Donald Trump claimed that "our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable," indicating a broad ambition to end global conflicts.

Israel's Netanyahu Visits Trump at White House Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's White House visit comes as indirect talks between Israel and Hamas over a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza continued for a second day on Monday.

Trump has increased pressure for a deal in Gaza in recent weeks and raised the possibility that a ceasefire could be declared in a matter of hours or days.