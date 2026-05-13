Trump ahead of Beijing summit with Xi says US does not need China’s help on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 12) said the United States did not need China’s assistance in handling Iran as he departed for Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before boarding Air Force One, Trump projected confidence over the ongoing confrontation with Tehran and claimed the US had already dismantled much of Iran’s military capability.

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran, and we’ll win it one way or the other,” Trump said.

“We’ll win it peacefully or otherwise. The Navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Every single element of their war machine is gone,” he added.

Trump says Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained a non-negotiable objective for Washington.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

“They will not have a nuclear weapon. They know that. They've agreed to that.”

The president also expressed confidence that the standoff with Tehran would ultimately end in Washington’s favor.

“And one way or the other, it's going to work out very well. It's going to work out very well,” he said.

Trump further claimed that the US blockade strategy targeting Iran had achieved complete success.

“We've beaten their military very soundly. That's over with. The blockade is very effective. It's been 100% effective,” Trump said.

Iran issue unlikely to dominate Xi talks Although Trump acknowledged that Iran would likely come up during discussions with Xi, he downplayed its significance compared to other issues in the US-China relationship.

“We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control,” Trump said.

The remarks come after weeks of US pressure on Beijing to use its economic leverage over Tehran to help de-escalate tensions and push Iran toward negotiations.

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Trump strikes positive tone toward Xi Jinping Ahead of the summit, Trump adopted a notably warm tone toward Xi and suggested the meeting could produce positive outcomes despite broader tensions between the two powers.

“He’s been a friend of mine. He’s been somebody that we get along with, and I think you’re going to see that good things are going to happen,” Trump said.

“This is going to be a very exciting trip. A lot of good things are going to happen.”

Trade, technology disputes, Taiwan, and broader geopolitical rivalry are expected to feature prominently during the Beijing talks.

Oil markets and Strait of Hormuz remain in focus Trump also addressed concerns surrounding oil markets and disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

“You're going to have a gusher of oil like you've never had before,” he said.

“So when oil goes up a little bit, I thought it would go up much more.”