'King' Donald Trump ‘dumps’ on ‘No Kings’ protesters, Harry Sisson with AI video as millions march across US

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video of himself operating a fighter jet, dubbed 'King Trump', and dropping faeces on Democratic activist Harry Sisson — who was recently embroiled in a Snapchat scandal.

The video begins with Trump — seen wearing a pilot’s uniform and oxygen mask, seated in the cockpit — taking off in the fighter jet. He pilots the jet while spraying mud and faeces over the 'No Kings' protesters at what appears to be Times Square. In the 19-second clip shared on Truth Social, Trump is seen dumping mud over protesters and American social media influencer Harry Sisson from the fighter jet.

'No Kings' protest The video comes as the US faces massive “No Kings” protests, a global campaign against President Trump’s policies on immigration, education, and security. This marked the third mass mobilisation since Trump’s return to the White House, occurring against the backdrop of a government shutdown.

The No Kings Protest reportedly saw a turnout of nearly seven million people, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers. The protests drew participants from more than 2,700 cities and towns across the United States, with citizens voicing strong opposition to Trump’s administration and policies.

According to CNN, this turnout was two million higher than the first No Kings Protest, which took place in June earlier this year.

The video has generated numerous reactions on social media. While Trump supporters laughed at its absurdity, many questioned whether such jokes were appropriate for a sitting president.

Republican critics denounce the demonstrations From the White House to Capitol Hill, GOP leaders called them “communists” and “Marxists.” They said Democratic leaders including Schumer are beholden to the far-left flank and willing to keep the government shut to appease those liberal forces.

“I encourage you to watch — we call it the Hate America rally — that will happen Saturday,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“Let’s see who shows up for that," Johnson said, listing groups including “antifa types,” people who “hate capitalism” and “Marxists in full display.”

Many demonstrators, in response, said they were meeting such hyperbole with humor, noting that Trump often leans heavily on theatrics such as claiming that cities he sends troops to are war zones.

“So much of what we’ve seen from this administration has been so unserious and silly that we have to respond with the same energy,” said Glen Kalbaugh, a Washington protester who wore a wizard hat and held a sign with a frog on it.

Who is Harry Sisson? Harry Sisson is a well-known TikTok personality recognised for his pro-Democratic views and political commentary. Boasting over 2 million followers, he frequently shares opinions on national news, policy debates, and the 2024 election, often engaging in heated exchanges with right-wing influencers and Trump supporters. Sisson was reportedly involved in a Snapchat scandal, where he allegedly convinced nearly a dozen women to share explicit photos of themselves via the platform.



(With inputs from agencies)