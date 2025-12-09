Trump aide Alina Habba to step down as US attorney for New Jersey; says judges now ‘weapons for the politicized left’

Donald Trump aide Alina Habba on Monday said that she would step down as the US attorney for New Jersey following an earlier court ruling that upheld her disqualification from the post.

Habba had once served as the current US President's personal lawyer, and was Trump's pick to serve as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

However, a little over a week back, a panel of three appellate judges with the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's finding that the Trump administration broke the law by using a series of manoeuvres to install Habba as US attorney for New Jersey after the 41-year-old failed to get the Senate's approval.

That ruling led to Habba's resignation on Monday.

Also Read | Who is Alina Habba? Trump aide disqualified as NJ attorney

Judges now ‘weapons for the politicized left’ In a lengthy statement posted on X, Habba detailed her reasons for stepping down.

“For the past five years, I’ve fought for justice on behalf of the American people, and in my tenure under our great Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, we made New Jersey safer. Camden had its first murder-free summer in 50 years. We drove down crime, took violent offenders off the streets, caught terrorists, and put away child predators,” Habba wrote, highlighting the Trump administration's achievements in the city.

The 41-year-old lawyer went on to say that while she was focusing on delivering real results, judges in New Jersey “took advantage of a flawed blue slip tradition and became weapons for the politicized left”.

“For months, these judges stopped conducting trials and entering sentences, leaving violent criminals on the streets. They joined New Jersey senators, who care more about fighting President Trump than the well being of residents which they serve,” Habba explained.

Trump's former lawyer further said that she was relinquishing the post and stepping down “to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love.”

“But do not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me,” she asserted, adding, “I will continue to serve the Department of Justice as the Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys.”

Also Read | ICEBlock app maker sues Trump administration for free speech violations

Habba's history of serving Trump A New Jersey-born lawyer, Habba served as Trump's legal spokesperson and as a senior advisor for his super PAC MAGA, Inc. from 2021 to 2025.

Shortly after being hired into Trump's legal team in 2021, Habba filed a $100 million lawsuit against The New York Times, three of its reporters, and the current US President's niece Mary L Trump.

The 41-year-old lawyer was also among the attorneys who represented Trump and his co-defendants in the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit accused the current US President and the Trump Organization of falsely representing the value of their assets for economic benefit, and landed Trump and defendants from his company a nearly $500 million fraud liability, which they are appealing.

She also defended Trump in the second defamation lawsuit brought by author E Jean Carroll, who claimed to have been sexually abused by Trump in the 1990s. While Trump denied the charges, Carroll initiated defamation proceedings, and the two lawsuits resulted in her being awarded $88.3 million in damages. Both, however, are under appeal.