Trump aide Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother held by ICE, to be deported amid immigration crackdown: ‘Illegal alien’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month, and is slated to be deported, reports said.

As per a report by CNN, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian native formerly engaged to Leavitt's brother Michael and the mother of her nephew, was arrested in near Boston on November 12.

She was arrested while driving to pick up her 11-year-old son, whose custody she jointly shares with Michael.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the news outlet that Ferreira had been living in the US illegally since 1999, overstaying after her tourist visa expired.

Described as "a criminal illegal alien from Brazil” with “a previous arrest for battery”, the DHS said that Ferreira is in the process of being deported from the US.

However, Ferreira's attorney Todd Pomerleau contested the claim by the DHS, telling CNN that the Brazil native did not have any criminal record.

“We dispute that she has any criminal record. She is not a ‘criminal illegal alien,’” was Pomerleau's assertion.

The attorney went on to say that Ferreira was a former recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which provides temporary protection from deportation for those who arrive in the US as children.

Pomerleau added that Ferreira was currently in the middle of a “lawful immigration process” for US citizenship, having failed to renew her status under DACA a few years back when Trump attempted to end the programme.