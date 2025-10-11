Trump ally Laura Loomer criticizes Qatar military base on US soil: ‘The biggest funders of Islamic terror’

Conservative commentator and US President Donald Trump's ally, Laura Loomer, in a series of posts on X, expressed strong opposition to plans for a Qatari military presence in the United States. “No foreign country should have a military base on US soil. Especially Islamic countries,” she wrote.

She further targeted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, whom she described as a friend, warning: “He should know how bad of an idea it is to allow Terror financing Qataris who fund HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood to have an AIR FORCE BASE ON US SOIL.”

“This is a set up for America to be attacked by Islamic savages from Qatar, the biggest funders of Islamic terror in the entire world. So much so, the Saudis and Emiratis find Qatar to be TOXIC,” Loomer added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the initiative would enhance “combined training, increase the lethality, [and] interoperability” of the US and Qatari militaries. “In those moments when we needed support of the region, Qatar was there, without a doubt, without a blink,” he added, referencing Qatar’s assistance in US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Qatari official supports defense collaboration Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani echoed Hegseth’s statements in a joint Pentagon appearance, saying the new facility will “advance our shared defense goals.”

Trump’s administration quietly provided Qatar with a security guarantee last week following Israel’s military strike against Hamas officials in Doha. The Gulf nation already hosts a major US military base.

Details of the Qatari facility The Pentagon outlined that the new facility would include:

-Integration of 12 permanently assigned Qatari F-15QA fighter jets and associated equipment.

-for defensive countermeasures and ordnance.

-Use of Mountain Home AFB’s airfield, special-use airspace, and military training routes for exercises.

-Approximately 300 additional Qatari and US Air Force personnel.

-Construction and modification of facilities and infrastructure to support operations.

Lawmaker responds Representative Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican and member of the House Appropriations Committee, praised the decision. “This development is beneficial for training, enhances our partnership with America’s allies, and strengthens national security,” he said in a social media post.

