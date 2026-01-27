Trump ‘amazed’ Gavin Newsom is running for president, blasts Governor California with 'two-word insult'

US President Donald Trump said he is "amazed" that California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering running for the White House.

“I’m amazed Gavin wants to run for office,” Trump told The California Post Friday in an Oval Office interview, the New York Post reported.

Trump's remarks came after his administration sued California over sanctuary policies, accused the state of fraud and clawed back federal funding.

Trump, who owns a golf course in California, made clear he is not a fan of the state under Newsom’s leadership.

Advertisement

“People love the dream of California, but they hate what’s happening to them,” Trump was quoted as saying.

The state needs “proper leadership,” he added, arguing they are not getting it with their current governor. “Gavin’s incompetent,” he said.

Also Read | Governor Newsom mocks renaming Institute of Peace; Trump fans reply with memes

According to the report, Newsom has 24% support among Democrats, compared to former Vice President Kamala Harris (21%), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (11%) and New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (8%).

Trump predicted that Newsom’s record in California will haunt him on any campaign trail, in particular his “train to nowhere” high-speed rail project that is meant to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Trump also said his relationship with Newsom has gone from friendly in his first term to now “hopeless.”

Advertisement

“I used to get along with him, but now it’s sort of a hopeless situation. They’ve gone radical left. They’re crazy,” he said.