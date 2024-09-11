Trump and Harris spar in high-stakes presidential debate
Tarini Parti , Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Summary
- The candidates squared off in Philadelphia with polls essentially tied eight weeks before Election Day
Vice President Kamala Harris sought to lay out her vision for the country and warned of the dangers of electing former President Donald Trump again, while he attacked her immigration and economic record, repeatedly casting her as too liberal in their first presidential debate.
