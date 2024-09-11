Trump and Harris spar in high-stakes presidential debate

Unlike the Biden-Trump debate, this one began on a civilized note, with the vice president initiating a handshake with the former president. Their exchanges grew progressively more combative, with the candidates shaking their heads at each other’s answers. Trump at one point grew irritated when the vice president suggested that people leave his political rallies early out of boredom. He responded by claiming that America is on the verge of World War III and its citizens are living in squalor under the Biden-Harris administration.