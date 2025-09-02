Trump Announcement Today LIVE: US President to make ‘exciting announcement related to Department of Defense’

Donald Trump announcement live updates: Amid the rumours of United States President Donald Trump's being unwell circulating over social media, the White House announced that he will appear in a press conference on September 2, Tuesday. This comes after his weeks-long absence from presser and diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

However, on September 1, Trump broke his silence on the speculation surrounding his health, reacting after a weekend in which ‘Trump is dead’ rumours went viral on the internet. Some also speculated whether “Is he resigning?”.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!” he posted on Truth Social.

“Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s “sharp” and “top of his game”. Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard," he added.

Prior to his latest response, he was last seen at a cabinet meeting on August 26.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Trump's announcement today