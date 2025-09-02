Trump Announcement Today LIVE: US President to make ‘exciting announcement related to Department of Defense’

Donald Trump announcement live updates: Amid the rumours of United States President Donald Trump's being unwell circulating over social media, the White House announced that he will appear in a press conference on September 2, Tuesday. This comes after his weeks-long absence from presser and diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).
However, on September 1, Trump broke his silence on the speculation surrounding his health, reacting after a weekend in which ‘Trump is dead’ rumours went viral on the internet. Some also speculated whether “Is he resigning?”.
“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!” he posted on Truth Social.
“Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s “sharp” and “top of his game”. Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard," he added.
Prior to his latest response, he was last seen at a cabinet meeting on August 26.
Last weekend, Vice President JD Vance expressed his readiness to assume the role of President of the United States if a “terrible tragedy” is to happen. While Vance asserted that Donald Trump was in good health, the 41-year-old stressed that his experience over the past 200 days has prepared him for the role.
A photo of Trump’s bruised hand taken during a Cabinet meeting went viral, sparking widespread speculation about his health on social media. It had led White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to issue a clarification that the bruising was due to Trump “shaking hands all day, every day".
Leavitt told CNN, “The president will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”