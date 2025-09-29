Trump announces 100% tariff on all films made outside US, to impose substantial levy on furniture imports

President Donald Trump on Monday (September 29) escalated his tariff rhetoric, pledging sweeping trade restrictions on both the furniture and film industries as part of his campaign to bring manufacturing and entertainment jobs back to the United States.

In one post on Truth Social, Trump singled out North Carolina’s once-booming furniture industry, accusing China and other nations of destroying local businesses.

“In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!!”

Trump did not provide additional details on how or when the tariffs would be enacted, leaving industry observers uncertain about the scope of the measures.

Minutes earlier, Trump had his focus to Hollywood, claiming foreign competitors had undercut America’s movie-making dominance.

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.”

Trump first floated the idea in May, describing the US movie industry as “dying a very fast death”. At that time, he said he had authorized the Department of Commerce and US Trade Representative to begin the process of implementing a 100% tariff.

Expanded tariff threats Last Thursday, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs ranging from 25% to 100% on branded pharmaceutical products, kitchen cabinets, upholstered furniture, and heavy trucks. He said the duties would take effect Wednesday, with 100% tariffs on patented pharmaceuticals unless the companies built US-based manufacturing plants.

Trump’s renewed focus on tariffs reflects his long-standing campaign theme of bringing jobs back to America, but many industries remain uncertain about the scope, timeline, and enforcement of the proposed measures.

