Trump announces 100% tariffs on drone imports, citing national security reasons: Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components to reduce the country's reliance on imports in an industry largely dominated by China.

Trump admin imposes tariffs on drone imports: What we know The White House said it would impose a 100 per cent tariff on drones deemed particularly sensitive to national security, including those weighing more than 25kg or equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, while drones with a maximum take-off weight of 25kg will face a 25 per cent tariff.

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While most of the new tariffs will come into effect 21 days after signing, tariffs on drone components that are not considered particularly sensitive will take effect 180 days after signing. Additionally, for products and components that the Department of War has approved for an exemption from the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List within 20 days of signing, the tariffs will take effect 180 days after signing.

In a statement, the White House said the tariffs will "encourage increased domestic production" of drones and their components and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

Washington has also imposed a 15 per cent tariff on drones and their components imported from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan. Additionally, a 10 per cent tariff has been imposed on drones from the United Kingdom, provided that substantially all of their hardware, software and technology originate in the UK or the United States.

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Why did Trump impose tariffs on drones? The decision to levy tariffs on drones comes at a time when the Trump administration is intensifying its crackdown on Chinese drone technology, the Financial Times reported. Earlier in December last year, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a ban on imports of Chinese drones, stating that it would stop granting wireless communications approval to drones from adversary countries.

According to a Bloomberg report, Washington’s push to safeguard its domestic drone industry has gained further urgency as the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the growing role of drones in modern combat. Their use by both Russia and Ukraine to defend and capture territory has also contributed to the emergence of a new form of hybrid warfare. In the proclamation, the US President described unmanned aircraft systems as “essential to the national and economic security” of the US.

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Also Read | Russia faces spreading fuel shortages after Ukrainian drones pummel refineries

The latest announcement could severely affect the Chinese drone market and is likely to increase pressure ahead of a planned crucial meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Beijing is the dominant manufacturer of remote-controlled aerial vehicles globally, with Shenzhen-based DJI Technologies accounting for about 70 per cent of the US commercial drone market as of last year.

Commenting on Thursday's move, Craig Singleton, an expert on US-China technology competition, told the Financial Times that the move was a "big deal" because it would reshape the commercial marketplace. Singleton added that US commercial and government buyers would need to make an immediate “capital-intensive pivot,” shifting to suppliers based in the US or allied nations even if their products come at a higher cost.

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The development also comes a week after China announced restrictions on drone exports to the US and blacklisted six companies in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over forced labor and national security concerns.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.