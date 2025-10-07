Trump announces 25% tariffs on imported medium and heavy-duty trucks starting November 1

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on all medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the US, effective November 1, as part of efforts to protect domestic manufacturers.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event to sign an executive order authorizing the construction of an access road to the Ambler mining district in Alaska, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 6, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump on Monday (October 6) announced that all medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States will face a 25% tariff starting November 1.

“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%,” Trump posted on social media, without offering additional specifics.

The move marks a significant escalation in Trump’s efforts to shield US manufacturers from foreign competition.

Last month, Trump had indicated that heavy truck imports would face new duties on October 1, citing national security concerns and saying the tariffs would benefit domestic truckmakers including Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as Daimler Truck-owned Freightliner.

Tariff details and trade agreements

Under existing trade deals with Japan and the European Union, the United States has agreed to 15% tariffs on light-duty vehicles. It is unclear whether this rate will apply to larger trucks. The Trump administration has also allowed producers to deduct the value of US components from tariffs on light-duty vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico.

Impacted vehicles

The tariffs will cover a wide range of larger vehicles, including delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, semi-trucks, and other heavy-duty vocational vehicles.

Wider tariff strategy

The truck tariffs are part of a broader slate of industry-specific trade measures. Additional duties on softwood timber, lumber, kitchen cabinets, vanities, and upholstered wood products will begin October 14, with some increases starting January 1.

These targeted tariffs allow the Trump administration more flexibility as country-specific duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act face legal challenges in federal courts, with Supreme Court arguments scheduled for November 5.

