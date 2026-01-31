Trump announces IndyCar race in Washington to mark US 250th birthday, calls it ‘source of pride and entertainment’

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at organising an IndyCar race on Washington’s streets as part of the America250 celebration events. He called it a “source of pride and entertainment”.

The IndyCar series currently holds street races in cities such as Long Beach, California, and St. Petersburg, Florida, but it has never tackled the complicated security and traffic challenges of the nation’s capital. The event is set to take place on or near the National Mall.

The order directs Doug Bergum, Secretary of the Interior, and Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation, along with their teams, to select the race route within 14 days. They were also instructed to coordinate with relevant federal agencies and Washington, DC, city officials to prepare for the event.

'The first motor race ever to be held in our Nation's capital' “INDYCAR racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation, which is why I am pleased to announce the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C," Trump stated in the executive order, according to Reuters.

He added, “This race, the first motor race ever to be held in our Nation's capital near the National Mall, will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments in celebration of America's 250th birthday.”

US President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026. Also pictured, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (L), Roger Penske, chair of the Penske Corporation (2L) and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (3R). (Photo by AFP)

Roger Penske, who owns a majority stake in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, was present in the Oval Office when Trump signed the executive order. He described the moment as an exciting opportunity for his company to support the nation’s 250th anniversary and to bring the excitement of IndyCar racing to the Washington area, saying the event would be “amazing".

The event reflects Trump’s continued focus on sports during his second term, with much of his domestic travel centered on attending major games and events, including the recent NCAA football national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida, as per AP.

Meanwhile, he has also taken an active role in promoting a UFC fight scheduled for June 14 on the White House grounds to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, a date that coincides with his 80th birthday.