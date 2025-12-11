Subscribe

Trump announces oil tanker seizure off Venezuela coast, escalates pressure on Maduro

The US has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, an operation President Donald Trump called the “largest ever.” The move comes amid heightened military activity, including fighter jet flyovers, as Washington intensifies pressure on Nicolás Maduro.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published11 Dec 2025, 02:14 AM IST
Advertisement
This combination of pictures created on August 7, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP)
This combination of pictures created on August 7, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Federico PARRA / AFP)(AFP)

.US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (December 10) announced that the United States has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a sharp escalation in the administration’s campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump described the operation as unprecedented in scale.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large — largest one ever seized, actually,” said Trump.

He added that “other things are happening,” without providing details, saying he would address the matter further at a later time.

Advertisement

The move comes as American forces have expanded operations in the region, targeting vessels Washington claims are tied to narcoterrorism and drug trafficking networks connected to the Maduro government.

Heightened military activity near Venezuela

The seizure followed an unusual US military show of force: a pair of American fighter jets flew over the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday, in what officials say was likely the closest approach to Venezuelan airspace since the Trump administration began ramping up pressure.

The United States has deployed its largest military presence in Latin America in decades and has launched multiple deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Trump hints at land attacks

Trump has repeatedly said that ground operations could be next. He has not offered specifics on targets or timing.

Advertisement

Charges against Maduro

The escalation comes as Maduro faces US charges of narcoterrorism, with Washington accusing members of his government of supporting drug-trafficking networks and criminal groups.

The oil tanker seizure adds a new layer to the administration’s pressure campaign.

Also Read | Trump Gold Card applications go live—Programme overview, costs, and how to apply
 
 
Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump announces oil tanker seizure off Venezuela coast, escalates pressure on Maduro
Read Next Story