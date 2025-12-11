Trump announces oil tanker seizure off Venezuela coast, escalates pressure on Maduro

.US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (December 10) announced that the United States has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a sharp escalation in the administration’s campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump described the operation as unprecedented in scale.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large — largest one ever seized, actually,” said Trump.

He added that “other things are happening,” without providing details, saying he would address the matter further at a later time.

Advertisement

The move comes as American forces have expanded operations in the region, targeting vessels Washington claims are tied to narcoterrorism and drug trafficking networks connected to the Maduro government.

Heightened military activity near Venezuela The seizure followed an unusual US military show of force: a pair of American fighter jets flew over the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday, in what officials say was likely the closest approach to Venezuelan airspace since the Trump administration began ramping up pressure.

The United States has deployed its largest military presence in Latin America in decades and has launched multiple deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Trump hints at land attacks Trump has repeatedly said that ground operations could be next. He has not offered specifics on targets or timing.

Advertisement

Charges against Maduro The escalation comes as Maduro faces US charges of narcoterrorism, with Washington accusing members of his government of supporting drug-trafficking networks and criminal groups.