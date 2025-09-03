Trump announces relocation of US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (September 2) that the headquarters of US Space Command will be relocated from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing a decision made under the Biden administration in 2023.

Announcing the relocation of Space Command from Colorado, President Donald Trump said: “I am thrilled to report that the US Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama — forever to be known, from this point forward, as Rocket City.”

"This decision will help America defend and dominate the high frontier, as they call it," Trump said.

“The problem I have with Colorado — one of the big problems — they do mail-in voting,” Trump added.

The president delivered his remarks alongside Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Alabama Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt, and other officials.

Space Command currently operates on an interim basis from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The relocation decision ends a four-year back-and-forth over the command’s permanent home, a process that has significant economic and political implications for both Alabama and Colorado.

Space Command’s role and importance Established in 2019 under Trump’s first administration, US Space Command is responsible for military operations beyond Earth’s atmosphere, defending US satellites from potential threats, enabling satellite-based navigation, supporting troop communications, and providing missile launch warnings. Approximately 1,700 personnel work at Space Command, according to congressional records.

Huntsville, Alabama, nicknamed Rocket City, is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, and the Space and Missile Defense Command, making it a strategic hub for US space and defense operations. The city is also home to defense contractors like L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, who have lobbied for the headquarters to be located there.

Alabama vs Colorado In 2021, the Air Force identified Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the preferred site after evaluating six states on infrastructure, costs, and community support. Despite this, then-President Joe Biden’s administration chose to keep the command in Colorado Springs, citing concerns over potential disruptions to readiness.

A later review by the Defense Department inspector general was inconclusive, leaving questions over why Colorado was favored over Alabama. Trump, who has strong political support in Alabama, had long been expected to relocate the command back to Huntsville.

Political and economic implications The decision carries both political and economic weight. Hosting Space Command brings federal funding, defense contracts, and highly skilled personnel, benefiting the local economy. Elected officials from both states have long debated which location would better serve US strategic interests.