Trump announces talks with Iran in Doha; Tehran says no technical meetings planned

The United States has announced that senior officials will meet Iranian counterparts in Doha on Tuesday (June 30) in a fresh effort to preserve the fragile interim agreement that ended months of fighting, but Iran has denied that technical negotiations are scheduled this week.

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President Donald Trump revealed the planned meeting in a social media post on Monday.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote in all capital letters in a social media post on Monday.

Witkoff, Kushner to lead US delegation White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Doha for the discussions.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week, as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks, will be the technical talks," Leavitt told Fox News.

She warned that Washington would continue responding to attacks despite pursuing diplomacy.

"As far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence."

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Leavitt added: "There were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the president, responded to... but we hope we don't see that. The president obviously wants to see the peace process play out."

Iran denies technical talks Tehran, however, pushed back against reports that negotiating teams would meet this week.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said: "No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week."

He added that while consultations with Qatar on implementing commitments under the agreement were continuing, media reports about technical talks in Doha were "not confirmed."

Fragile truce under pressure The proposed meeting comes after several days of renewed military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding.

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The 14-point interim agreement ended four months of conflict by committing both sides to halt hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate a broader settlement within 60 days.

Recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf and retaliatory US strikes have raised fears that the agreement could unravel before a permanent deal is reached.

Qatar's mediation role Qatar, alongside Pakistan, has continued to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

Doha is also central to negotiations over frozen Iranian funds held under US sanctions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that progress was being made toward releasing part of those assets.

"In accordance with established plans, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion held in Qatar will be released and returned to the country."

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However, US officials have maintained that no frozen Iranian assets have yet been released, while Qatar has not publicly confirmed any transfer.

Oil, nuclear issues remain central The interim deal also requires Iran to dilute its stockpile of enriched uranium while providing sanctions relief in exchange for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and continuing negotiations.

The reopening of the strategic waterway has helped ease global energy concerns, with oil prices falling sharply after the agreement.

Also Read | Iran asserts sole control of Hormuz, warns challenges will bring more violence