US Men's Hockey team goalie Connor Hellebuyck to get Presidential Medal of Freedom – Who is he?

US President Donald Trump said at his 2026 State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) that US Men’s Olympic Hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 41 shots in the gold medal game, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the USA's highest civilian honour and has been given to popes, political activists and also Olympic athletes in the past.

This comes just days after Hellebuyck backstopped Team USA to a historic gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, ending a nearly half-century wait for American hockey fans. This is America’s first gold medal in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid, New York, in 1980.

Advertisement

Standing before a joint session of Congress, with Hellebuyck and several of his teammates in the gallery, Trump praised Hellebuyck’s “unrivalled grit”.

Also Read | US Olympic men's hockey champs meet Trump ahead of State of the Union

“I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honour,” Trump said.

Who is Connor Hellebuyck? Before becoming a household name during the 2026 Olympic final against Canada, Connor Hellebuyck had long been the gold standard for goaltending to hockey purists.

Advertisement

Born in Commerce, Michigan, Hellebuyck’s journey to the White House began on the frozen ponds of the Midwest. After a standout collegiate career at UMass Lowell, he was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets, where he has spent over a decade cementing his legacy as one of the greatest netminders in NHL history.

Also Read | The first us Olympic mens hockey gold since 1980 happens without needing a Miracle

Hellebuyck is no stranger to hardware. Before heading to Milan, he had already amassed a trophy case that would make most Hall of Famers envious:

3-time Vezina Trophy Winner : Recognised as the NHL’s best goaltender (2020, 2024, 2025).

: Recognised as the NHL’s best goaltender (2020, 2024, 2025). 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy : Named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, becoming the first goaltender to win the award in ten years.

: Named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, becoming the first goaltender to win the award in ten years. Multiple William M Jennings Trophies: For leading the league in the fewest goals allowed. Standing 6’4”, Hellebuyck is known for his calm, technical style and his "big game" composure—traits that were on full display during the Olympic tournament.

Advertisement

Lee Scheide, sports editor of the Odessa American, remembered Hellebuyck as a quiet workhorse who carried the 2011-12 Jackalopes to the postseason. Scheide, who regularly covered the team, said there were obvious hints back then of Hellebuyck’s greatness.

“At 6-4, his size was dominating, and it was hard to even find any space around him,” Scheide said. “The more he played, the better and more confident he became. He was always going to make the routine saves, and he also made the spectacular saves to keep them in games. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Also Read | Connor Hellebuyck and Jack Hughes join Jim Craig and Mike Eruzione as US Olympic hockey champions

Joe Clark, Hellebuyck's general manager and position coach with the Odessa Jackalopes, had told some of Hellebuyck’s teammates that they needed to get his autograph while they still had a chance, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

Advertisement

At 32, Hellebuyck was already a Hall of Famer before he left for Italy and these Winter Olympics. Clark said, “he became a national treasure overnight.”

Clark shared that “Connor said, ‘The day I can’t have fun, I’ll quit. I won’t play. I have to have fun.’” However, the GM told the goalie that he needed to pack that attitude with his bags on the flight to the Winter Games in Italy.

“That’s exactly what I plan to do,” Hellebuyck replied.

Clark sent Hellebuyck a text with heart and muscle emojis and the simple message, “Congrats, Connor. But I’m not surprised.”