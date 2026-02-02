Trump announces two-year Kennedy Center closure starting July 4, 2026

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Performing Arts will cease hosting events for approximately two years beginning in 4 July 2026, according to an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. The proposed closure, which Trump said would allow for a comprehensive reconstruction of the Washington-based cultural institution, comes amid reported criticism from artists and performers.

Posting on the social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stated that the Kennedy Center would shut its doors from July 4, 2026, to facilitate what he described as a complete revitalisation of the venue, subject to approval by its governing board.

Trump Calls for Full Shutdown to Enable ‘World Class’ Redevelopment Trump said the decision followed an extended review process involving contractors, arts institutions, and consultants, during which two options were considered: undertaking construction while continuing performances, or fully closing the venue to accelerate the rebuilding process.

“After a one year review of The Trump Kennedy Center, that has taken place with Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants, deciding between either Construction with Closure and Re-Opening or, Partial Construction while continuing Entertainment Operations through a much longer period of time, working in and around the Performances, I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World.”

He added that continuing performances during construction would compromise both quality and timelines.

“In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”

Two-Year Closure Proposed, Pending Kennedy Centre Board Approval Trump said that a temporary halt to entertainment operations was the most efficient path towards transforming the Kennedy Center into what he characterised as a global cultural landmark.

“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before.”

The proposed closure is scheduled to begin on Independence Day in 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

July 4 Closure Timed With America’s 250th Anniversary Trump framed the timing of the shutdown as symbolic, linking the project to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

“Therefore, The Trump Kennedy Center will close on July 4th, 2026, in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country, whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex. Financing is completed, and fully in place!”

He further claimed that the centre had suffered from long-standing structural and financial issues, which the redevelopment would address.

“This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before. America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come.”

