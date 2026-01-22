Trump announces US-NATO ‘framework of future deal on Greenland’, halts tariffs on European countries

US President Donald Trump said the United States and NATO have outlined a framework for a future deal concerning Greenland and the wider Arctic region, following what he described as a “very productive” meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday (January 21), Trump said the proposed framework, if finalised, would benefit both the US and all NATO member nations.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump wrote. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.”

Tariffs put on hold Trump said that, in light of the understanding reached during the discussions, he would not proceed with tariffs that were scheduled to take effect on European countries from February 1.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he said.

Talks on ‘Golden Dome’ The president added that further negotiations are under way regarding what he referred to as “The Golden Dome” and its relevance to Greenland, without providing additional details.

“Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland,” Trump wrote, adding that more information would be released as talks continue.

Negotiation team named Trump said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and other officials would lead the negotiations on behalf of the United States.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me,” he said.

Trump's tariff threats Trump had previously announced tariffs on eight countries, including Denmark, starting at 10% with a plan to increase to 25% on June 1. The tariffs were to remain in place “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Trump rules out military action but pushes for Greenland ownership Trump earlier in the day clarified his stance on Greenland during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ruling out the use of military force to seize the Danish territory while continuing to press for US control.

“We never asked for anything, and we never got anything, we probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that,” Trump said, referring to America’s contribution to NATO and the reluctance of European allies to support a US takeover of Greenland.

“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland,” he added.

Veiled warning to European leaders While ruling out military action, Trump issued a subtle warning to European leaders at Davos.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection… they won’t give it. They have a choice. Say ‘yes’ and we’ll be appreciative. Say ‘no’ and we will remember,” he said, emphasizing the strategic importance of Greenland.

Greenland’s NATO significance Trump highlighted Greenland’s role in NATO, stating that a strong and secure America ensures a strong NATO.

“You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember a strong and secure America means a strong NATO, and that’s one reason why I’m working every day to ensure our military is very powerful,” he said.