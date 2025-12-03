Trump appears to doze off during marathon cabinet meeting; Repeated drowsy moments caught on camera | Watch

US President Donald Trump appeared to shut his eyes several times during his ninth Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (December 2), prompting questions about his alertness during a session that stretched for more than two hours.

Advertisement

At various moments, the 79-year-old president leaned back in his chair, slouched forward, twiddled his thumbs, and at times sat completely still with his eyes closed.

Cabinet updates stretch over two hours The meeting featured lengthy updates from members of his administration — including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

Trump’s focus appeared to waver as the roundtable of praise and performance summaries continued.

Rubio’s remarks break President’s stillness Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the final speaker, praising Trump’s “transformational” foreign policy. Seated beside him, Trump slouched with his eyes shut until he suddenly straightened up mid-remark.

When Rubio later joked about the college football playoff season, Cabinet members laughed loudly — but the president barely reacted, his lips tightening only slightly as his eyes fluttered.

Advertisement

Defense briefing met with little response While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailed recent achievements, Trump remained largely motionless, slumped in his chair and showing little visible reaction. He occasionally shifted positions but otherwise kept still, adding to the impression of drowsiness.

Eyes closed throughout key presentations Trump narrowed, closed, or appeared to close his eyes at several points, including during animated comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and as Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer outlined workforce development initiatives. At moments when he looked down at papers in front of him, the posture further suggested he might be dozing.

Meeting follows scrutiny over age and stamina The Cabinet meeting came shortly after a New York Times analysis of Trump’s schedule and public appearances raised new questions about his stamina and pace at age 79. Responding to the report, the president touted his “perfect physical exam” and criticized the appearance of the reporter who authored the story.

Advertisement