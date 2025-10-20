Trump appoints Mark Savaya as Iraq envoy: Who is the Detroit entrepreneur sparking talk of a ‘Muslim factor’?

President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) appointed Detroit-area businessman Mark Savaya as special envoy to Iraq. Savaya is reportedly known for increasing Muslim American support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump took to Truth Social, lauding Savaya’s "deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship" and his regional links that “will help advance the interests of the American people". He said, “I’m pleased to announce Mark Savaya will serve as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq. Mark was a key player in my campaign in Michigan, where he, and others, helped secure a record vote with Muslim Americans. Congratulations, Mark!"

“I am deeply humbled, honored and grateful to President Donald J. Trump for appointing me as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq. I am committed to strengthening the U.S.–Iraq partnership under President Trump’s leadership and guidance. Thank you, Mr. President,” Savaya said on Instagram.

Who is Mark Savaya? According to his LinkedIn profile, Savaya has no prior experience in government at the local, state, or federal levels. He is reportedly a Detroit-area entrepreneur who founded Leaf and Bud, a chain of marijuana dispensaries. The business gained local attention for its bold billboard advertising along the city’s well-known 8 Mile Road, prompting city officials to enact an ordinance limiting such promotions, The Independent reported.

A Reddit thread mentioned two of Savaya’s Leaf and Bud stores have shut down since January, and the company’s website now shows only three physical locations remaining. The site also seems to have been updated to remove mentions of Savaya, comprising "The Mark Savaya Collection,” which was a curated selection of THC products chosen by the founder. However, reviews referencing Savaya were still visible on the site as of Sunday, with one mentioning a photo of Savaya shaking hands with Rudy Giuliani displayed in one of the stores.

(Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of Savaya’s role with the company)

