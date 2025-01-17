Hello User
'Comes with official residence?' Mel Gibson, who lost home in LA fire, says as Trump names him ambassadors to Hollywood

‘Comes with official residence?’ Mel Gibson, who lost home in LA fire, says as Trump names him ambassadors to Hollywood

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Trump said the three actors will serve as ambassadors to the great but very troubled place of Hollywood. Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone had shown thier support to Trump

Trump Names Gibson, Voight, and Stallone as Special Ambassadors to Hollywood

President-elect Donald Trump has named Mel Gibson, alongside Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone, as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. Gibson, surprised by the appointment, pledged to serve with dedication, emphasizing his duty as a citizen. Reacting humorously, he asked if the role includes an Ambassador's residence, referencing his home lost in the Palisades fire

Trump said in a post on Truth Social actors will serve as ambassadors to the “great but very troubled place" of Hollywood, and will work as his “eyes and ears" on the ground in pursuit of bringing back “The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

He also called the trio special envoys. Special ambassadors and envoys are typically chosen to respond to troubled hot spots like the Middle East, not California.

Gibson says: Position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?

Reacting to the news Gibson said “at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can."

Gibson, who lost his home in the Palisades fire, added, "Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?"

All three actors have showed their support for Trump

Last year in October, Gibson told TMZ that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris had “the IQ of a fence post" and “a miserable track record" and his vote will not superise anyone.

Voight has always been a vocal about hos support for Trump and last year said “we’re now in a time of the darkest plague ever" and called Trump “the only one who will save our country."

Stallone is a frequent guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and introduced him at a gala in November shortly after the election.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like," Stallone told the crowd. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

