President-elect Donald Trump has named Mel Gibson, alongside Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone, as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. Gibson, surprised by the appointment, pledged to serve with dedication, emphasizing his duty as a citizen. Reacting humorously, he asked if the role includes an Ambassador's residence, referencing his home lost in the Palisades fire {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump said in a post on Truth Social actors will serve as ambassadors to the “great but very troubled place" of Hollywood, and will work as his “eyes and ears" on the ground in pursuit of bringing back “The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

He also called the trio special envoys. Special ambassadors and envoys are typically chosen to respond to troubled hot spots like the Middle East, not California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gibson says: Position comes with an Ambassador’s residence? Reacting to the news Gibson said “at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can."

Gibson, who lost his home in the Palisades fire, added, "Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?"

All three actors have showed their support for Trump Last year in October, Gibson told TMZ that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris had “the IQ of a fence post" and “a miserable track record" and his vote will not superise anyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voight has always been a vocal about hos support for Trump and last year said “we’re now in a time of the darkest plague ever" and called Trump “the only one who will save our country."

Stallone is a frequent guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and introduced him at a gala in November shortly after the election.