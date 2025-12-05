Trump approves production of ‘tiny cars’ in US, calls them inexpensive, safe, and fuel-efficient

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has approved the production of “tiny cars” in the United States, calling them “inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!!”

Trump stated that manufacturers have long wanted to produce small cars domestically, similar to models successfully built in other countries. He emphasized that these vehicles could be powered by gasoline, electric, or hybrid systems.

"I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America," Trump wrote. "Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries."

