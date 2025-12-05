Subscribe

Trump approves production of ‘tiny cars’ in US, calls them inexpensive, safe, and fuel-efficient

President Donald Trump announced that he has approved the domestic production of “tiny cars” in the US, describing them as affordable, safe, and fuel-efficient. The vehicles could run on gasoline, electric, or hybrid systems, and Trump urged manufacturers to start building them immediately.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated5 Dec 2025, 08:20 PM IST
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has approved the production of “tiny cars” in the United States, calling them “inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!!”

Trump stated that manufacturers have long wanted to produce small cars domestically, similar to models successfully built in other countries. He emphasized that these vehicles could be powered by gasoline, electric, or hybrid systems.

"I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America," Trump wrote. "Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries."

Trump thanked the Department of Justice, Department of Transportation, and Department of Environment for supporting the initiative. He urged manufacturers to begin production immediately.

 
 
