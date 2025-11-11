Trump asks Air Traffic Controllers to get back to work 'NOW' amid flight woes, promises $10,000 to those who worked

US President Donald Trump on Monday that all Air Traffic Controllers who are not working due to the US shutdown return to work immediately, as government-imposed flight cuts and air traffic staffing absences continue to hamper air travel.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump threatened to ‘dock’ those who do not return to work.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially “docked”,” he said.

Praising the workers who turned up for work anyway during the 41-day US shutdown, Trump said he would recommend a $10,000 bonus for their distinguished service.

“For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country.”

Officials however said that there was no clarity under the controllers' union contract how they could be docked or what the source of the $10,000 bonus Trump proposed.

Trump asks absentees to resign Donald Trump also called out those who did not work during the federal government shutdown.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record,” he said.

He also welcomed resignations of absentee air traffic staff, saying that they will not be getting any payment or severance.

“If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering.”

Last week, Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford said 20-40% of controllers were not showing up for work on any given day at the 30 largest airports since the US shutdown began.

Also Read | US airlines cancel over 2000 flights, highest since shutdown cuts began

Staffing issues worsened over the weekend and Saturday was the worst single staffing day since the shutdown began, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday.

Also Read | Meet the 8 Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown