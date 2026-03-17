Trump asks if Venezuela could join US as its 51st state: ‘Statehood…anyone?’

Trump had earlier called on Canada to join the US as its 51st state, and had pushed for the annexation of Greenland, but his latest post was the first time the US President used the word 'statehood' in relation to Venezuela.

Shiladitya Ray
Updated17 Mar 2026, 09:09 AM IST
A model stealth bomber in front of US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 16, 2026.
A model stealth bomber in front of US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 16, 2026. (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump on Monday wondered out loud whether Venezuela could become the 51st state of the United States.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! (sic)," Trump said, prefacing his pitch for statehood. Venezuela on Monday defeated Italy to set up a final against the USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE? (sic),” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had earlier called on Canada to join the US as its 51st state, and had pushed for the annexation of Greenland, but his latest post was the first time the US President used the word 'statehood' in relation to Venezuela.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

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Shiladitya Ray

Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More

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