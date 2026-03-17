Trump asks if Venezuela could join US as its 51st state: ‘Statehood…anyone?’

US President Donald Trump on Monday wondered out loud whether Venezuela could become the 51st state of the United States.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! (sic)," Trump said, prefacing his pitch for statehood. Venezuela on Monday defeated Italy to set up a final against the USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE? (sic),” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had earlier called on Canada to join the US as its 51st state, and had pushed for the annexation of Greenland, but his latest post was the first time the US President used the word 'statehood' in relation to Venezuela.