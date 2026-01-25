Trump asks ‘what is that all about?’ after suspect found with gun, extra magazines in Minneapolis

In a fiery Truth Social post responding to the fatal shooting of a man by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Minnesota state and city officials, accusing them of failing to support federal law enforcement and fueling unrest.

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go — what is that all about?” Trump wrote, questioning the circumstances of the shooting. “Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?”

Assertion of law enforcement challenges Trump portrayed the situation as one in which local law enforcement was restricted or prevented from assisting federal officers. “It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” he wrote, defending the federal operation and marshalling support for his immigration enforcement strategy.

He reiterated his view that federal agents were operating in a hostile environment, placing blame on state and city leaders for what he characterized as incitement and obstruction. “The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!” Trump said.

Political and unverified allegations In addition to defending federal agents, the President expanded his criticism to broader political grievances. Trump questioned comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances and alleged without evidence that “tens of billions of dollars” had been stolen from Minnesota, asserting a connection to the unrest. “Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota?” he wrote.

“These Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong!” Trump added, framing the violence and protests as part of a larger cover-up and political conflict.

Defense of ICE action and immigration enforcement Trump also defended the broader immigration crackdown underway in Minnesota, asserting that federal authorities had removed “12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals” from the state and warning that without the enforcement operation, the situation would be worse. “If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!” he wrote.

Tensions over federal enforcement The president’s remarks come amid escalating tensions in Minneapolis following multiple fatal and high-profile shootings involving federal immigration agents, which have drawn strong responses from local officials and widespread protests.

Governor Tim Walz has urged an end to the federal operation, while city leaders and protesters have criticized the tactics and presence of federal forces.

Border Patrol agent kills armed man A US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, marking the second fatal shooting involving federal immigration officers this month amid a surge in enforcement activity that has sparked fierce protests across the city.

The US Department of Homeland Security said the agent fired in self-defense after attempting to disarm a man who approached officers with a handgun and two magazines. Local police later confirmed the man was a US citizen.

Man was lawful gun owner: police Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the man killed was a 37-year-old city resident with no criminal history beyond traffic violations and was legally allowed to own a firearm. Authorities did not release his name.

“He was a lawful gun owner,” O’Hara said, adding that the incident scene remained volatile.

He urged residents to stay away from the area, warning against further unrest.

“Please do not destroy our city,” O’Hara said.

Protests follow agent withdrawal Hours after the shooting, tensions eased once federal agents appeared to have left the area, though protesters continued chanting into the evening.

The shooting came a day after more than 10,000 people marched through Minneapolis in freezing temperatures to protest the deployment of roughly 3,000 federal immigration agents ordered to the state by President Donald Trump.