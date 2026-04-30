Trump assassination attempt suspect Cole Allen agrees to remain in custody

A man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump during a press gala in Washington agreed on Thursday (April 30) to remain in federal custody as prosecutors pursue charges tied to the alleged attack.

According to prosecutors, 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly attempted to carry out an armed attack outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Authorities said Allen stormed a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun near the entrance of the event, which was attended by approximately 2,600 journalists, politicians, and government officials at the Washington Hilton.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Allen’s attorney, Tezira Abe, said her client would not immediately challenge prosecutors’ request to keep him detained pending further legal proceedings.

Prosecutors allege carefully planned attack Federal prosecutors argued in court filings that Allen had meticulously planned the alleged assassination attempt.

According to the government, Allen traveled by train from his hometown in California to Washington carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol, knives, and daggers.

Prosecutors alleged Allen was “willing to commit a mass shooting inside a room full of the highest-ranking officials in the U.S. government.”

Authorities believe the alleged target was Trump and senior administration officials attending the dinner.

Charges include attempted assassination Allen has been charged with attempted assassination, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegally transporting firearms and ammunition across state lines.

He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Court documents state that Allen allegedly fired the shotgun toward a staircase leading down to the ballroom where the event was being held.

A United States Secret Service agent reportedly heard a “loud bang,” and investigators later recovered a spent shell casing from the shotgun barrel.

Questions raised over Secret Service shooting claim Defense attorneys challenged parts of the government’s account in court filings, particularly early claims that Allen had shot a Secret Service agent.

Officials previously said an agent had been struck by gunfire but avoided serious injury because of a ballistic vest.

However, prosecutors have not formally alleged in court that Allen directly shot the agent.

Allen’s legal team also emphasized that he had no prior criminal record and described him as an active member of his church community.

Email allegedly referenced Trump and officials Prosecutors said Allen allegedly sent an email to relatives on the night of the incident in which he referred to a “traitor” and a “criminal,” language investigators believe pointed to Trump.

While the email reportedly did not mention Trump by name, prosecutors argued it referenced targeting administration officials “from highest to lowest rank.”

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