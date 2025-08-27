Trump asserts unlimited authority to send troops to Chicago for crime crackdown: ‘I have the right to do anything…’

US President Donald Trump asserted during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that his authority as commander-in-chief has no limits when it comes to deploying the National Guard.

Advertisement

“Not that I don’t have—I would—the right to do anything I want to do. I’m the president of the United States. If I think our country is in danger, and it is in danger in these cities, I can do it. No problem going in and solving, you know, his difficulties,” Trump said.

Chicago in focus Trump called Chicago a “hell hole” and claimed residents are asking him to intervene to reduce crime. “They need help. We may wait. We may or may not, we may just go in and do it, which is probably what we should do,” he told reporters.

This echoes his prior comments earlier this month, when he called Chicago “a mess” and suggested the city may be next for a federal crackdown. Trump has long criticised Chicago on the campaign trail, comparing it to war zones and pledging federal action in response to gun violence.

Advertisement

Federal military readiness Trump said the US military is ready to deploy anywhere on short notice. “We can go anywhere on less than 24 hours’ notice,” he said while signing executive orders targeting criminal suspects released on cashless bail.

He also directed the Department of Defense to ensure that each state has National Guard troops ready for rapid mobilization to help with civil disturbances and public safety, creating a standing quick reaction force.

State pushback Illinois Governor JB Pritzker stressed that his state has made no request for federal intervention. “This is about Donald Trump searching for any justification to deploy the military in a blue city, in a blue state, to try to intimidate his political rivals,” Pritzker said. The Illinois attorney general also said legal action would be taken to block any federal deployment in Chicago.

Advertisement