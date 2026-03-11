Trump attacks Thomas Massie as ‘worst Republican Congressman’, endorses Gallrein in Kentucky primary

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) slammed Republican Thomas Massie, calling him the “worst Republican Congressman.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Massie and wrote, “I predict that ‘Representative’ Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress, even worse than Crazy Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (remember, Green turns to Brown under stress!). They are all misfits and losers, but Massie, who is running against a great American patriot in the Kentucky primary, will hopefully lose BIG.”

Trump slams Massie, supports Gallrein Trump's remarks against Massie, who is an outspoken critic of the US President, came ahead of his Kentucky visit, where he extended support for Capt. Ed Gallrein, who plans to unseat Massie in the November midterms, The Hill reported.

This is not the first time that Trump has attacked Massie. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, in another post, said that Kentucky voters are desperate to get rid of Massie, “the worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years.

According to the US President, the only person who can defeat Massie is Gallrein, who is a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, fifth‑generation Kentucky farmer, and “American Hero.” Trump further claimed that Gallrein is a “true Patriot,” adding that the GOP challenger is “a big fan of our recent attack on Nicolás Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela.”

Trump vs Massie Reports suggest that Trump and Massie have engaged in a war of words previously over a variety of issues, including Trump’s decision to launch strikes against Iran and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Kentucky Republican has been vocal in criticizing the president over rising gas prices amid the war in the Middle East. In a post on X, he wrote, “The price of gas has gone up $0.47, and the price of diesel has gone up $0.83 in 10 days due to the war with Iran.”

Massie was among the lawmakers who supported a war powers resolution intended to curb Trump’s authority. Although Democrats mostly backed the proposal, it failed after the majority of Republicans sided with the president.

Massie called for the Commerce Secretary's removal Earlier in January, the DOJ released millions of documents related to Epstein files, which included the names of several prominent figures, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Massie, who was the lead Republican on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compelled the release of records related to the notorious sex offender, CNN reported.