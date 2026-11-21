US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping praised former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang during their talks in China this week, as Trump reiterated his support for Huang's return to the leadership of the AI chipmaker, CNBC reported.

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Trump said he and Xi discussed their shared admiration for Huang, who resigned from Nvidia amid allegations of an extramarital affair with a Chinese spy. The company is currently led by interim CEO Colette Kress.

"I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man.' He is," Trump said at a White House press conference on Friday.

The comments came hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Huang had not come up in his separate discussions with Chinese officials.

Asked during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street whether Huang had featured in any of his conversations with Chinese officials, Bessent replied, "No".

A senior Trump administration official later clarified that both statements were accurate, explaining that Trump and Bessent were referring to their respective conversations.

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Trump wants Huang back at Nvidia Trump also said he would like Huang to get another opportunity to lead Nvidia, despite reports that the company's board is not considering bringing him back.

"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said. "You know, we're a country of second chances, and I'd love to be able to see him."

Calling Nvidia an important company for the US, Trump credited Huang with putting the country "10 years advanced over other companies".

However, the Nvidia's board was not considering reinstating Huang, according to reports.

What did Trump and Xi discuss on AI chips? The remarks come amid scrutiny over the movement of advanced US-made AI chips into China, including concerns that some processors could reach Chinese buyers through third countries.

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Bessent indicated that Washington's existing policy on the sale of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China remained unchanged following the talks in Shenzhen.

"We've already agreed that the ... H200s are the threshold level of chips that could be sold to the Chinese, and, you know, that continues as planned," he told CNBC.

"I wouldn't anticipate any change in the policy," he added, after being told that Nvidia had said it had stopped selling H200 chips to China.

Bessent also said Trump and Xi had held a "robust discussion" on trade policy and artificial intelligence. According to the Treasury secretary, the two leaders agreed that humans should remain involved in military decisions made with the assistance of superintelligence and that AI systems should not be allowed to take autonomous decisions on major military actions.

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US officials differ on approach to Chinese chip access The discussions come against the backdrop of concerns within the Trump administration about advanced US chips reaching China, potentially undermining Washington's efforts to maintain its lead in artificial intelligence.

Bessent had earlier criticised the leakage of US-made AI chips to China and questioned the pace of export restrictions targeting suspected Chinese intermediaries, including Singapore-based Megaspeed, which has been accused of acting as a cutout for Beijing.

He had pointed to the Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick, as responsible for the pace of export-control decisions.

Trump, meanwhile, has defended Lutnick amid criticism over the handling of restrictions on Chinese chip sales, saying earlier this week that he understood both sides of the debate.

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