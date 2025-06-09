Trump bans protesters from wearing masks as LA burns: ‘What do these people have to hide?’

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on the use of masks at protests as tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday amid mass protests against Trump's immigration crackdown.

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social that “from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests,” though it’s unclear if the federal government has the authority to make such a decree.

Trump reiterated on Monday, "Remember, NO MASKS!" as he slammed Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom for the "horrible job that they have done".

The US President said, "Governor Gavin Newscum and “Mayor” Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!"

Trump said Los Angeles has been “invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.”

In a social media post, the President said he directed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, “to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.”

Trump deploys National Guard In a bid to tackle protesters, Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard troops, further intensifying demonstrations in the region. He said National Guard did a “great job” while repeating his administration’s criticisms of Newsom and Bass.

“Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor [Newscum] and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster…,” Trump said.

The arrival of the National Guard followed two days of protests that began on Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading on Saturday to Paramount and neighbouring Compton.

What led to LA 'riots'? US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) actions across Los Angeles sparked widespread protests in the region on Friday. The tense standoff between police and protesters came a day after masked and armed immigration agents carried out high-profile workplace raids in separate parts of Los Angeles.

Dozens were detained in raids across Los Angeles over "immigration violations". The ICE said it arrested 2,000 undocumented people a day this week nationwide, including 118 individuals in the LA area.

More than 1,000 protesters surrounded a federal building in downtown LA on Friday, and additional demonstrations broke out Saturday in Paramount, just south of the city. Local media reported tear gas and flash-bang grenades deployed to disperse the crowds.

