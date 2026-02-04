Trump berates reporter when asked about Epstein Files, justice to survivors: ‘...why you’re not smiling'

US President berated a CNN reporter when she asked him about whether the Epstein survivors have gotten justice. He called her the "worst" reporter and said, "I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face."

During a question-answer session at the Oval Office on February 3, the reporter asked Trump, “What would you say to [Epstein survivors] who feel they haven't gotten justice?”

Also Read | Epstein files top 8 'big' revelations

Trump lambasted her in response, saying: “You are the worst reporter...she is a young woman...I've known you for ten years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face.”

Advertisement

He continued, “You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth. You're a very dishonest organisation — and they should be ashamed of you.”

'Time to move on' Earlier, on a question about Epstein, Trump said, "Time for the country to get on to something else...it was a conspiracy against me by Epstein."

Advertisement

"Nothing came out about me other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else like health care or something that people care about," Trump said.

Also Read | Epstein files: Trump accuses Epstein and author Wolff of plotting against him

His statement came even as the release of the controversial Epstein Files left a prominent British politician facing a criminal probe on the other side of the Atlantic.

Former British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson resigned from the upper house of parliament amid allegations he passed confidential information to late sex offender Epstein.

Advertisement

Documents released by the US Department of Justice indicate that Epstein was sent internal discussions from the heart of the UK government after the global financial crisis, Sky News reported.