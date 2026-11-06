Trump blames Democrats for market losses after US midterm elections; says ‘we’ll be bigger, stronger than ever before’

Days after Democrats secured sweeping victories in the US midterm elections, dealing major setbacks to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, Trump on Thursday (local time) blamed Democrats for losses in Americans' 401(k) portfolios amid a deepening selloff in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-related stocks.
In a social media post, Trump blamed Democrats for the market downturn, writing, “The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn’t Republicans; it was Dumocrats. Do not fear; however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
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Trump blamed Democrats and the election results for the market downturn, saying Americans’ 401(k) balances had fallen. This was his claim about the selloff.
Investors worried that Democratic gains could lead to tighter rules or restrictions on AI infrastructure and data-center development. Concerns about high AI valuations and whether investments would generate enough profits also weighed on stocks.
The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 6% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%, according to the related report. Chip stocks and other AI-linked shares were among the hardest hit.
The reports describe the election outcome as one concern for investors, particularly over possible AI and data-center policy changes. Fears about AI valuations, investment returns and company outlooks also contributed to the selling.
The related articles caution against making hasty investment decisions based on headlines or political outcomes. They recommend following portfolio rules and rebalancing plans rather than reacting impulsively.
In another post, the US President wrote, "The stock market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see; you only have yourselves to blame."
Trump's remarks came as equity markets extended their losses on Thursday (local time) amid concerns that Democrats, who secured a landslide victory in the midterm elections, gaining control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, could impose tighter regulations on the artificial intelligence industry, including the construction of data centres. Among the worst-hit stocks were major chipmakers and other technology companies, Bloomberg reported.
In its worst trading session since March 2020, the Nasdaq 100 declined 6.4%, wiping out $2.3 trillion in market value.
This story will be updated with additional details.