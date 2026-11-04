Trump blames Fox News for GOP losses, slams its ratings and asks why it is ‘constantly’ putting Democrats on air

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Fox News, accusing the network of contributing to the Republican Party's crushing losses in the 2026 midterm elections by giving airtime to Democratic voices and critics of his administration.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump criticised Fox News for featuring former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, questioned the network's coverage of the Democrats and accused its parent company, Fox Corp, of donating to Democratic politicians and organisations.

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His attacks came as Republicans suffered a major electoral setback, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. The results marked a significant political blow to Trump, who had urged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency.

Trump targets Fox News over election coverage

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trump blame Fox News for Republican losses in the 2026 midterms? ⌵ Trump accused Fox News of repeatedly giving airtime to Democrats and critics of his administration. He said the network’s coverage contributed to the GOP’s election losses. 2 What did Trump claim about Fox News ratings after the midterms? ⌵ Trump claimed Fox News ratings had fallen 27%, blaming the network’s coverage of Democrats critical of him. He said his own numbers were better than ever. 3 Why did Trump criticize Bill de Blasio’s appearance on Fox News? ⌵ Trump objected to the former New York City mayor appearing on Fox News to discuss the election results. He attacked de Blasio and accused Fox of putting Democratic opposition on air. 4 What factors were linked to the Democrats’ midterm victories? ⌵ The related coverage cited voter frustration over inflation and the cost of living, the Iran war and fatigue with Trump. It reported that Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. 5 What did Sean Hannity say contributed to the Republican defeat? ⌵ Hannity said strong hostility toward Trump had helped drive the election outcome. He described the level of hatred for the president as unprecedented.

Trump singled out de Blasio after the former New York City mayor appeared on Fox News to discuss the election results.

"Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He accused de Blasio of leaving New York City "in disgrace" and claimed that the damage caused during his tenure had been "incalculable".

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Trump also blamed Fox News for the Republican losses, accusing the network of "constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse".

In another post, he claimed that Fox News ratings had fallen 27% because the network was spending too much time covering Democrats critical of him.

"All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It's them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been," he wrote.

Trump questions Fox Corp donations to Democrats The US president also questioned why Fox Corp was donating money to Democratic politicians and political groups.

He named House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Representative Jamie Raskin, Representative Ted Lieu and Representative Pete Aguilar, among others, while also listing Democratic campaign committees and political action groups.

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Trump alleged that such donations explained the network's declining ratings and warned that its viewership could fall further.

He separately attacked Fox News polling, describing its questions as a "hit job" and dismissing the answers as "BULLSHIT".

Trump also criticised Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov while watching the network's pre-election coverage, saying he could not stand her voice and would switch channels until she was off air.

Sean Hannity acknowledges anti-Trump sentiment Trump's criticism of Fox News came even as one of the network's most prominent supporters of the president acknowledged that public hostility towards him had contributed to the Republican defeat.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close Trump ally, said the scale of opposition to the President had played a major role in the election outcome.

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"Hatred is a hell of a motivator," Hannity told fellow panellist Harold Ford Jr.

"I think the hatred for this man is unprecedented. I've never seen anything like it," he added.

Hannity's remarks offered an acknowledgement from a prominent conservative media figure that strong anti-Trump sentiment had helped mobilise voters against Republicans.

Also Read | Democrats clinch huge wins on inflation anger, Trump fatigue