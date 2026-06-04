Trump blasts Democrats and GOP rebels as House approves measure limiting his war powers amid Iran negotiations

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 4) sharply criticized a House vote aimed at limiting his military authority, accusing Democrats and four Republican lawmakers of undermining ongoing negotiations with Iran.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump condemned what he described as a "meaningless vote" by the House, arguing that it came at a critical moment in efforts to end the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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Trump attacks House vote "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The President suggested that lawmakers were aware of the status of the negotiations and accused his political opponents of prioritizing partisan interests over national interests.

"Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand," he said.

Criticism of Democrats and Republican dissenters Trump also renewed his attacks on Democrats, claiming they were motivated by what he frequently refers to as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories," he wrote.

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The President reserved separate criticism for the four Republicans who joined Democrats in supporting the measure.

"The four Republicans, that's a whole other story — They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!" Trump added.

Why the US House voted to limit Trump's war powers and what happens next The US House of Representatives has approved a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump's ability to continue military action against Iran without congressional approval, marking the first time the chamber has passed such a measure during the ongoing conflict.

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The resolution passed by a narrow 215-208 vote, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in a rare bipartisan rebuke of the President's handling of the three-month-long war.

What did the House vote do? The resolution seeks to reassert Congress's constitutional authority over decisions related to war and military engagement.

Under the measure, Congress is signaling that continued US military operations against Iran should not proceed without explicit authorization from lawmakers.

While the resolution does not immediately halt military action, it represents a significant political challenge to the White House and demonstrates growing concern among lawmakers about the conflict's economic and strategic consequences.

Why are lawmakers pushing for the resolution? Democrats and some Republicans argue that the war has become increasingly costly and lacks clear congressional authorization.

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Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a leading supporter of the resolution, said Americans are paying the price for the conflict through higher fuel and consumer costs.

Since the United States joined Israel in military strikes against Iran on February 28, global energy markets have been disrupted. Iran's ability to interfere with shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has contributed to rising oil prices and inflationary pressures worldwide.

Trump campaigned on reducing American military involvement overseas and focusing on domestic priorities, making the prolonged conflict politically controversial.

Why did House Speaker Mike Johnson oppose it? House Speaker Mike Johnson had previously attempted to prevent the measure from reaching a vote, reflecting concerns among Republican leaders about publicly exposing divisions within the party.

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Johnson has argued that the administration remains focused on securing a lasting peace agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to global commerce.

"The entire world has an interest in the Strait of Hormuz being reopened for commerce," Johnson said, expressing support for Trump's diplomatic efforts.

What is the War Powers Act? At the center of the debate is the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which was enacted after the Vietnam War.

The law requires presidents to notify Congress when US forces are introduced into hostilities and generally limits military engagement to 60 days unless lawmakers provide authorization.

Congress holds the constitutional power to declare war, while the President serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. This overlapping authority has led to decades of disputes between the executive and legislative branches over military action.

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Why does the Trump administration oppose the resolution? The administration argues that congressional restrictions could weaken US leverage during negotiations with Iran.

At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Tehran could view congressional action as a sign that Washington's options are limited.

According to Rubio, Iran may conclude that the administration's "hands are going to be tied," reducing incentives to negotiate a peace agreement.

The White House has also argued that a ceasefire declared earlier in the conflict means active hostilities have largely ceased, potentially reducing the legal relevance of the War Powers Act's 60-day requirement.

What happens next? The resolution now heads to the Senate.

Last month, four Republican senators joined Democrats in advancing a similar war powers measure, signaling bipartisan concern over the conflict. However, the Senate has not yet held a final vote.

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If the Senate passes the resolution, it would become one of the most significant congressional efforts in recent years to challenge presidential military authority.