Trump blasts Democrats: ‘They’re kamikazes right now’ amid Government shutdown

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Democrats for prolonging the ongoing government shutdown, asserting that the stalemate gives him leverage to permanently eliminate what he called Democratic “welfare programs.”

Advertisement

“The Democrats are kamikazes right now. They're kamikaze pilots right now. They have nothing going. They have no future,” Trump said during an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Trump targets Democratic leadership Trump argued that Democrats lack effective leadership and strong candidates for upcoming elections. He suggested that the shutdown allows his administration to cut billions from programs traditionally championed by Republicans.

“They didn't realize that that gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted — you know, giveaways, welfare programs,” he said. “And we’re doing that. We’re cutting them permanently.”

According to the Trump administration, shutdown rules allow the freezing or suspension of certain federal programs and projects.

Advertisement

Also Read | Millions could go hungry by Thanksgiving as US food aid runs dry

Shutdown impacts and Democratic concerns The government shutdown, now nearing its third week, began after Democrats refused to approve a funding bill unless it included an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire in 2025. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees remain without pay.

Democrats warn that failing to act before open enrollment in November could result in higher premiums for millions of Americans. The White House countered that Democrats are pushing billions for Medicaid coverage for undocumented immigrants, which Trump said could “jeopardize” healthcare for US citizens.

Also Read | Suspicious hunting stand near Trump’s Air Force One exit under FBI investigation

FAQs: Q1: Why is the US Government shut down?

A: The shutdown began after Democrats refused to approve a funding bill without extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire in 2025. As a result, federal agencies are operating without full funding, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees are without pay.

Advertisement

Q2: What is Trump criticizing about the Democrats?

A: Trump accused Democrats of prolonging the shutdown and called them “kamikazes,” claiming they have no future. He argued that their lack of leadership and strong candidates allows him to cut programs he calls Democratic “welfare programs.”

Q3: Which programs is Trump targeting during the shutdown?

A: Trump said he is cutting programs traditionally championed by Democrats, referring to them as “giveaways” or welfare programs. His administration claims shutdown rules allow freezing or suspension of certain federal projects.

Q4: How long has the government shutdown been ongoing?

A: The shutdown is now approaching its third week.

Q5: What concerns do Democrats have regarding the shutdown?

A: Democrats warn that failing to act before the Affordable Care Act open enrollment in November could leave millions of Americans facing higher health insurance premiums.