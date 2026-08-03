Trump blasts ‘duplicitous’ Iran, insists nuclear talks are underway despite Tehran’s denial

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 3 August, insisted that fresh negotiations with Iran were underway, accusing Tehran of publicly denying talks even as discussions continued over the future of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

The latest diplomatic dispute unfolded just a day after Trump said he had called off a planned wave of major US strikes against Iran to allow space for negotiations, while Iranian officials maintained there were no direct talks with Washington.

Trump accuses Iran of 'duplicitous' behaviour In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iranian leaders were seeking negotiations behind closed doors while publicly denying any engagement with the United States.

"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions," Trump wrote.

He also dismissed Iran's claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the United States effectively controls maritime access.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them... when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our 'Blockade'... Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to."

Reiterating his administration's long-standing position, Trump added: "It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Trump says talks begin on Monday Trump said US and Iranian officials would hold new talks on Monday afternoon after he decided to postpone what he had previously described as "massive" military strikes.

Iran denies direct negotiations Tehran, however, flatly rejected Trump's characterisation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was not engaged in negotiations with Washington.

"We currently do not have negotiations with America," Baghaei told reporters.

He added that Iran had no plans to host US delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days.

Instead, Baghaei said Iran was holding discussions with Oman regarding a temporary arrangement for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Focus remains on Strait of Hormuz The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the diplomatic dispute.

Iran has sought to regulate shipping through the waterway by requiring vessels to follow routes approved by Tehran. The United States and its allies oppose those restrictions, arguing that freedom of navigation through the strategic shipping lane must be preserved.

According to Iranian officials, ongoing discussions with Oman focus on creating a new navigation system with designated entry and exit lanes to facilitate maritime traffic.

Conflict enters sixth month The latest exchange comes as the US-Iran conflict enters its sixth month.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June briefly paused hostilities, but the ceasefire unraveled in early July after Trump declared it "over," leading both sides to resume military operations.

The conflict has since expanded beyond the Persian Gulf, with violence spreading into the Red Sea and threatening key global shipping routes, raising concerns over international trade and energy supplies.

US issues regional security warning As tensions remained high, the US State Department over the weekend urged Americans across the Middle East to consider leaving the region or prepare for possible evacuations at short notice.

The advisory also warned of potential flight disruptions and deteriorating security conditions amid fears that renewed military action could further widen the conflict.

Saudi Arabia pushes for diplomacy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke with Trump by phone on Saturday, according to the Saudi state news agency.

During the conversation, the crown prince stressed the need for dialogue to reduce regional tensions and expressed concern over proposals for additional US strikes against Iran, underscoring growing efforts by regional powers to prevent a broader Middle East conflict.

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