Donald Trump mocks Seth Meyers as deranged lunatic, says he is ‘100% anti-Trump, which is illegal’

Seth Meyers, comedian and late-night talk show host on NBC, has come under a fierce attack from Donald Trump, who mocked the comedian, calling him a “deranged lunatic” and 100 per cent anti-Trump – something the United States President said was “probably illegal.”

In a long rant on his Truth Social handle, Donald Trump said Seth Meyers maybe the “least talented person” who has “no ratings”. He also questioned NBC why it was “wasting its time and money on a guy like this.”

Donald Trump said, “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to “perform” live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

“I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic,” he said.

Trump continued, “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

He had earlier called Meyers a “total loser,” having a “personality of an insecure child”.

Just two days ago, Seth Meyers had recapped Donald Trump's South Korea visit where he was given a golden crown, saying “Trump's been getting the royal treatment he so desperately craves.”

“He wishes he could get the same treatment back here at home. He made it clear, for example, that he’s super-jealous of China’s authoritarian government,” Seth Meyers said.

When Trump celebrated Jimmy Kimmel show suspension Back in September, Trump had celebrated when ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air indefinitely after backlash over his comments on how the Republicans had mourned conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was killed at a campus event.

“Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

During his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel addressed Charlie Kirk's killing and criticised attempts by Trump supporters to politicise the case.

“We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

A week after his suspension, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show.