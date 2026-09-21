Trump blocks CNN, MS NOW and Politico: Why White House press pool matters

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued President Donald Trump and other members of his administration on Monday for banning them from White House grounds, saying it violated their rights to free speech and a free press under the US Constitution's First Amendment.

The news outlets sought temporary restraining order to block Trump's action in federal court in Washington, D.C., and could see emergency hearings in the case as soon as this week.

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Further, CNN reported that the White House television press pool will stop covering those events because of the White House’s ban of CNN from acting as a member of that pool.

The White House press pool is a rotating group of journalists responsible for covering US President Donald Trump when the wider press corps cannot be present. The system allows news organisations and the public to follow the president's movements, remarks and activities from restricted locations.

The role has come into focus after the television pool suspended coverage following Trump's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

What is the White House press pool? The press pool consists of journalists from television, print and digital media, radio, photography and wire services. They cover the president on behalf of the wider press corps and share their material with other news organisations.

Five television networks have traditionally rotated responsibility for presidential coverage: ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News and NBC News. The network assigned to the pool provides video of Trump's public appearances and remarks, which can then be used by other broadcasters and journalists.

The pool also provides access to locations where space is limited, including the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Why is the White House press pool important? The pool allows journalists to cover the president even when hundreds of reporters cannot physically attend an event.

Pool reporters can accompany the president during domestic and international travel and provide footage and reports to organisations that are not present.

The system has existed for nearly a century, dating to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Pool journalists have documented major moments in US history, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

How does the White House press pool work? Coverage typically begins with the day's "call time" and continues until the White House announces a "lid", indicating that the president is not expected to be seen publicly again that day.

For most of its history, the White House Correspondents’ Association helped determine which outlets received pool assignments.

The traditional arrangement included rotating positions for television, print and radio reporters, along with dedicated places for photographers and wire services such as The Associated Press, Reuters and Bloomberg.

How has Trump changed press access? Trump's White House has taken a more direct role in determining which organisations participate in the pool.

In February 2025, the White House press office announced that it would take control of selecting the press pool covering Trump.

The administration subsequently added secondary television and print reporters and eliminated the dedicated "wire" position. It also introduced a "new media" seat for outlets that had not traditionally been part of the pool.

According to a 2025 Poynter Institute analysis, selections for the secondary television and new media positions have tended to favour conservative outlets.

Why does latest dispute between Trump abd White House Press Pool matter? The suspension by the television pool has raised questions about how broadcasters will obtain footage and real-time information from presidential events.

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Because restricted spaces cannot accommodate the entire press corps, the pool remains a central mechanism for ensuring that information from presidential appearances reaches a broad audience.