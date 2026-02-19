Trump's Board of Peace LIVE: Donald Trump says ‘what we are doing is very simple - peace’

Trump Board of Peace Live Updates: United States President Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. The first meeting of the Board of Peace has brought together representatives from 40 countries for high-level discussions focused on the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Track Board of Peace Meeting LIVE Updates here at Mint.
The Board of Peace meeting is expected to centre on Gaza restructuring – the Palestinian territory decimated by Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. While Donald Trump is likely to make a keynote address, senior diplomats and officials are likely to outline their positions.
The Board of Peace Meeting is being held at Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace in Washington.
Who is attending the Board of Peace meeting today?
Italy, Greece, South Korea as well as the European Union are going to attend the Board of Peace meeting. Apart from those, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bahrain, Egypt are among those who are sending their representatives to attend the Board of Peace meeting today in Washington DC.
Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, too, will be attending the meeting.
Who has not joined the board?
India is among the countries that have not accepted Donald Trump's offer to join the Board of Peace. Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, Britain, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden have not accepted an offer to join.
Brazil and Mexico have said they will not join the initiative, citing Palestinian absence from the board.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Indonesia has said that the country will add 8,000 or more troops to an international security force for Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Speaking at Trump's Board of Peace meeting, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country would deploy military units that would also include medical units to International Stabilization Force for Gaza.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: The US President has yet again claimed that he had threatened to put 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they didn't stop the fighting last summer, reiterating the claim that he stopped the war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
While Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is attending the Board of Peace meeting with other nations, India has declined to join the initiative.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Donald Trump has thanked his special envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Vice Pressident JD Vance at the Board of Peace meeting. “I want to thank Steve and Jared for an amazing job. Marco's over there watching everybody. He’s fantastic. And JD, what a job they're all doing. This is the best team ever assembled, and you see that by the results,” he said.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: World leaders and founding members of the Board of Peace gathering for the inaugural meeting at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Trump said that a meaningful deal had to be made. “Otherwise, bad things happen,” he said.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Addessing the board, Donald Trump said it was showing the world how to build a better future.
"But every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious (region). The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room," Trump said.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Donald Trump has announced the names of the countries that have pledged $7 billion package for Gaza. These are:
Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan
The UAE
Morocco
Bahrain
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan
Kuwait
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Addressing the Board of Peace inaugural meeting in Washington, Donald Trump emphasised that what the nations on the board are doing is “very simple, peace.”
“What we’re doing is very simple, peace. We’ve been doing a really good job. We’ve had a great relationship and I appreciate you being here,” he said.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Meanwhile, as the United States military builds up presence in the Middle East near Tehran, Donald Trump has said that the world will know in the ‘next 10 days’ if a deal between the US and Iran is possible or not.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: France has said that it is surprised the European Commission is attending the Board of Peace because it has no mandate to go there and participate, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
France says the Board of Peace should be re-centred on Gaza in line with the UN Security Council resolution.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: As the Board of Peace met in Washington, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has, in a message to Hamas military group, said that there would be no reconstruction of war-shattered Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Apart from the $7 billion that as many as nine members of Board of Peace have pledged, the United States would separately donate $10 billion to new Board of Peace, Donald Trump announced.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Donald Trump has announced that nine members have agreed to pledge USD 7 billion for Gaza relief package.
Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates: Gaza restructuring fund is likely the primary agenda of the inaugural meeting of Trump's Board of Peace today, February 19. During his address, Donald Trump is expected to announce $5 billion for the war-battered Gaza. It should be noted that $5 billion is a portion of the estimated $70 billion needed for the restructuring fund for Gaza.
Of the $5 billion – a down payment – about $1.2 billion each is expected to come from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, a US official told Reuters. Stay with us to catch Trump's Board of Peace Live Updates.