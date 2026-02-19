Trump's Board of Peace LIVE: Donald Trump says ‘what we are doing is very simple - peace’

Trump Board of Peace Live Updates: United States President Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. The first meeting of the Board of Peace has brought together representatives from 40 countries for high-level discussions focused on the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Track Board of Peace Meeting LIVE Updates here at Mint.

The Board of Peace meeting is expected to centre on Gaza restructuring – the Palestinian territory decimated by Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. While Donald Trump is likely to make a keynote address, senior diplomats and officials are likely to outline their positions.

The Board of Peace Meeting is being held at Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace in Washington.

Who is attending the Board of Peace meeting today?

Italy, Greece, South Korea as well as the European Union are going to attend the Board of Peace meeting. Apart from those, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bahrain, Egypt are among those who are sending their representatives to attend the Board of Peace meeting today in Washington DC.

Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, too, will be attending the meeting.

Who has not joined the board?

India is among the countries that have not accepted Donald Trump's offer to join the Board of Peace. Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, Britain, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden have not accepted an offer to join.

Brazil and Mexico have said they will not join the initiative, citing Palestinian absence from the board.

