Trump boasts ‘more fun to sink Iranian ships’, says 46 lying at the bottom of the ocean

United States President Donald Trump has boasted about recent strikes on the Iranian Navy. He claimed that 46 Iranian vessels are now “lying at the bottom of the ocean.” According to Trump, military officials chose to sink the ships rather than capture them, reportedly joking that it was “more fun” to destroy them.

He also claimed that, together with Israeli partners, Iran is being “crushed” through what he described as an overwhelming display of military strength and technological superiority.

Donald Trump said, “Iran's drone and missile capability is being utterly demolished. The Navy is gone. It's all lying at the bottom of the ocean. 46 ships, can you believe it? In fact I got a little upset with our people. When I said 'what quality of ship?' they said 'excellent, sir. Top of the line'.”

“I said, 'Why didn't we just capture the ships? We could use it. Why did we sink them?' They said it is more fun to sink them. They like them sinking better. They say it is safer to sink them, I guess it's probably true,” he said.

‘We have won’: Trump Donald Trump has also claimed that they have won the war against Iran, but “have not won enough”. He also vowed “ultimate victory” against the Persian Gulf country.

Trump said, “We have won in many ways, but haven't won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all.”

He also said that the world will be a much safer place once the operation is finished and that "it's going to get finished pretty quickly".

On the US strikes in Iran, Trump said, “If we didn't go in, they would have come in after us...Within a week, they were going to attack us 100 per cent. They were ready. They had all these missiles far more than anyone thought, and they were going to attack us. They were going to attack all of the Middle East and Israel.”

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it on Israel. This was going to be a major attack. They had all of those missile sites and all those launchers that we got rid of about 80 per cent of them right now...They have very few launchers left. What our military has done is amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, informed that the US was also carrying out strikes against Iranian mine-laying vessels.