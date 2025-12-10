Trump boasts of ‘PERFECT Marks’ from top doctors in third medical exam this year

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (December 10) took to Truth Social to announce the completion of his third medical examination in his second term, insisting that he received “perfect marks” from physicians at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In his post, Trump emphasized the rigor of the evaluations, saying: “I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results.”

Advertisement

Cognitive exams highlighted Trump also highlighted his performance on cognitive assessments, claiming he had “aced” all three tests during his term: “In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination… I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.”

Advertisement

He added that few people succeed at these exams, noting that many other presidents opted not to take them: “I have been told that few people have been able to ‘ace’ this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all.”

Trump criticizes media coverage The President used the post to criticize media outlets, particularly The New York Times, accusing them of publishing false reports about his health and fitness: “Despite all of this, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,’ am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true… I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.’”

Advertisement

Trump called for accountability, asserting that media coverage has been biased and misleading: “The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information.”

Trump declared in excellent health in first two medical exams Trump, 78, has been declared in “excellent health” following his first two medical checkups of his second term, according to reports released by the White House. Both exams, conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, reaffirm his fitness to carry out the duties of Commander-in-Chief.

First Medical Exam – April 13, 2025 Trump’s first routine physical exam took place on April 11, 2025, with the results publicly released on April 13. White House physician US Navy Captain Sean Barbella reported: “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

Advertisement

The report highlighted Trump’s frequent victories in golf as evidence of his fitness and confirmed he was “fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” Minor issues noted included sun damage to his skin and scarring on his right ear from a previous assassination attempt. At the time, Trump weighed 224 pounds and stood 75 inches tall. He was listed as taking medications for cholesterol, cardiac prevention, and a skin condition.

Second Medical Exam – October 11, 2025 Trump’s second checkup took place on October 11, following his description of it as a “semi-annual” physical. The 79-year-old president underwent comprehensive assessments, including advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health evaluations.

White House officials confirmed Trump received an influenza vaccination and an updated COVID-19 booster. Barbella’s memo described the president’s results as: “Exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters. The president can maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

Advertisement

The exam came amid public curiosity over Trump’s visible bruising on his right hand and swelling in his ankles, linked to a previously diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency and minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes. Trump personally told reporters: He also claimed to have achieved a “perfect score” on a cognitive exam during the checkup.

Health overview Despite being the oldest US president in history, Trump continues to maintain a highly public lifestyle, regularly attending events and golfing. While the president is a known fast-food consumer, he reportedly remains in strong physical and cognitive health according to his physician.

Trump’s health has remained a key topic of interest during his second term, particularly after concerns about other political leaders’ fitness for office.