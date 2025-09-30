Trump boasts US is ‘25 years ahead of Russia and China on submarines’ — What he told top military leaders

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 30) highlighted his self-described peacemaking abilities but acknowledged that major global conflicts remained unresolved. While he projected confidence in America’s military strength — boasting the US was “25 years ahead of Russia and China on submarines” — uncertainty remained over whether his broader agenda would mean another shake-up in defense priorities.

Speaking to senior commanders at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must negotiate directly to end the war in Ukraine.

On the Middle East, he warned that Hamas had to agree to a US-backed deal for peace in Gaza. “Hamas has to agree, and if they don’t, it’s going to be very tough for them,” he told the officers.

“Reawakening the warrior spirit” Trump told the gathering of generals and admirals that the military was undergoing a revival of its fighting ethos.

“Together, we’re reawakening the warrior spirit. And this is a spirit that won and built this nation,” he said, standing before a large American flag and banners reading “Strength Service America.”

He assured the officers of his support, declaring: “I am with you, I have your backs.”

Praise and threats in the same breath Before departing for the event, Trump struck a sharper tone, telling reporters he would fire military leaders “on the spot” if he did not like them.

The threat contrasted with his earlier remarks over the weekend, when he said he planned to use the Quantico meeting to express affection. “I want to tell the generals that we love them, they’re cherished leaders, to be strong, be tough and be smart and be compassionate,” he said in an interview.

The Pentagon has seen sweeping changes in Trump’s eight months in office — from firings to ordering lethal strikes on suspected drug boats off Venezuela.

The administration has also expanded National Guard deployments into domestic cities despite objections from local leaders. Trump announced plans on Tuesday to send Guard units to Chicago, after earlier deployments to Los Angeles and Portland.

Hegseth slams diversity initiatives US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized what he called decades of decay in the US military, targeting “fat generals” and diversity programs. Speaking to a rare gathering of top commanders, Hegseth warned officers they should resign if they do not support his agenda.

“Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading and we lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department,'” Hegseth said. “But not anymore.”

Defends controversial firings Hegseth addressing the audience of senior generals and admirals, summoned from around the world without prior explanation, defended his decision to fire several officers.

“If the words I'm speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign,” he said.

“I know the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full.”

Revamping fitness and appearance standards The Defense Secretary also criticized physical fitness and grooming standards in the military. He called out overweight officers and emphasized a return to stricter benchmarks and professional appearance.

“It’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon,” Hegseth said.

“The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos.”

