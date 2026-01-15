Trump brags about accomplishments ahead of midterm polls: 'When you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election'

US President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the possibility that his Republican Party could lose control of the US House of Representatives or the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.

In an interview with Reuters from the Oval Office of the White House on 14 January, the President substantiated his view by pointing to past patterns where the ruling party typically loses seats during the second year of a presidency.

“It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms,” Trump said. He boasted that he had accomplished so much that “when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election”.

Apart from the midterm election, Trump also addressed a range of other issues, such as the future of Greenland, the situation in Iran, and his decision to deploy militarised officers into US cities even after an ICE agent fatally shot a person.

Military deployment to cities will continue Last week, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a resident of Minneapolis, during a federal enforcement operation.

Also Read | Minneapolis shooting: ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding

While, Trump appeared to express some sympathy for her death, and called it “a very unfortunate incident,” he still made clear he was standing behind his choice to send militarized officers into American cities.

He added that he would continue sending armed agents into cities, claiming that his actions had taken “thousands of murderers out of our country”, an assertion for which there is no evidence.

Trump calls Reuters poll on Greenland takeover “fake” Trump repeatedly brushed aside concerns from the public, business leaders and even members of his own Republican Party about the future of Greenland.

When told that a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed limited support among Americans for taking control of Greenland, Trump dismissed the survey as “fake.”

Trump has repeatedly asserted his desire to control Greenland at any cost, a demand that was firmly rejected by Greenland’s government. The US President has argued that Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, is strategically crucial for national security.

Trump on investigation into Powell When Trump was asked about the pushback by some Senate Republicans against the investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, he blatantly said “I don't care”. He also dismissed concerns of the potential harm that may be caused by White House's interference in the Fed.

Federal prosecutors in Washington DC opened the probe against Powell, focusing on the Fed’s long-running HQ renovation and whether he made misleading statements to Congress about the project’s scale and cost, according to multiple reports.

When asked about Americans' worries about high prices, Trump reiterated that the economy was the strongest “in history” and said he had to do a better job of promoting his achievements, referring to a specially curated thick binder that listed his accomplishments in office.

What did Trump say on Iran situation? Trump said he believed the crackdown on protesters in Iran was easing, though he did not say where the information came from. It was also unclear whether he was still considering ordering a US military strike on the country.

Despite issuing repeated threats against the Iranian regime, Trump was noncommittal in the interview about what outcome he wanted for Iran, refusing to call for the ouster of the country's rulers. He also declined to back the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, as a potential future leader.

“I don't know how he'd play within his own country, and we really aren't up to that point yet,” Trump said. “We have to play it day by day.”