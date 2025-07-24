Trump briefed on DOJ files linking him to Epstein, report says; White House dismisses as ‘fake news’

US Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Donald Trump in May that his name appeared in Justice Department files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (July 23), citing senior administration officials.

It has triggered fresh scrutiny around Trump’s past ties to Epstein. The White House quickly dismissed the claims as “fake news.”

“Nothing in the files warranted further investigation or prosecution,” said AG Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a joint statement, avoiding direct reference to the Journal’s allegations.

“As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings,” the DOJ said, after filing a motion to unseal grand jury transcripts.

Justice Department memo dismisses further Epstein probe Earlier this month, the DOJ released a memo concluding there was “no basis” to continue probing the Epstein case, effectively halting investigations. That reversal from earlier promises of transparency has angered many of Trump’s supporters, who demanded full disclosure of Epstein’s high-profile connections.

However, US District Judge Robin Rosenberg denied the Justice Department’s request to release sealed transcripts related to federal investigations from 2005 and 2007, ruling that the material did not qualify for release under federal rules.

Political fallout intensifies The controversy has deepened what’s become a political liability for Trump. After years of speculation and conspiracy theories about Epstein’s alleged ties to powerful figures, Trump now finds himself under growing pressure from his own base.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal published a 2003 birthday note allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein that read: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump responded by suing the Journal and its parent company, owned by Rupert Murdoch, claiming the letter is a fake.

Epstein files divide Republicans Amid the escalating tension, House Speaker Mike Johnson abruptly adjourned Congress a day early this week, avoiding a vote on a bipartisan resolution calling for full release of Epstein-related documents.

The move temporarily blocked an effort led by both Democrats and Republicans to force the DOJ’s hand.

DOJ eyes other Epstein records While the Florida court denied the DOJ’s request, federal prosecutors still have pending motions in New York to unseal transcripts tied to Epstein’s later indictments and those of his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and other charges.

Epstein’s death, lingering questions Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Though the official cause of death was confirmed by the medical examiner, doubts have persisted—especially among Trump supporters—fueling speculation of a cover-up.

